Peter Capaldi had to pretend he'd never met new Doctor Who companion Pearl Mackie
The duo had already filmed a scene together - but had to pretend they were total strangers when he came to see her on stage in London
The actor went to see Curious Incident of The Dog In The Night-Time, the West End play in which Mackie has been starring. Afterwards he was invited to meet the cast of the show, but he and Mackie had to pretend they were complete strangers.
In fact, they'd already filmed an entire scene together.
"I knew Pearl had the job, but I couldn't tell anyone and she couldn't tell anyone," he told the BBC.
"I wanted to see the show but I didn't expect to be asked backstage to meet everyone" he said.
"It was only because I had worked in that theatre previously and all the front of house staff knew me, so they said 'Peter, you must go backstage'.
"So, that was a great performance of mine pretending that I didn't know Pearl!"