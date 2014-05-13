We're told new Doctor Peter Capaldi was heavily involved in coming up with his outfit for the show – and looking at some of his other sartorial choices it's not too hard to believe.

In the video below, Capaldi – a former art student – explores the surrealist movement for the Tate. It's an interesting and entertaining short film in which, among other things, he has fun pointing out the luxuriance of surrealist artists' hair and psychoanalysts' beards. Well worth a watch.