So it comes as no surprise that Capaldi bowed out in style. Mark Gatiss – who has written a number of episodes for the BBC sci-fi series and starred as a WWI soldier in the Christmas special – posted a picture of the outgoing Doctor on Twitter after his final episode aired.

It shows Capaldi playing fancy dress on his last day on set, trying on Third Doctor Jon Pertwee's velvet jacket from Planet of the Daleks. And surprise surprise, the grin on his face is almost as big as the mop of hair on his head.

Take a closer look at the snap and you can also see Gatiss's reflection in the mirror, clearly enjoying the moment too.

More like this

Capaldi's regeneration drew praise from viewers on Christmas Day as 5.7 million tuned in, with many RadioTimes.com readers lauding the actor for his exit from the Tardis.

Advertisement

Doctor Who will return for a new series next year with Jodie Whittaker – the first female Doctor – at its helm, overseen by new showrunner Chris Chibnall.