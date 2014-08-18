As fans may just possibly be aware, this Saturday marks the return of Doctor Who, with Peter Capaldi taking the helm for series eight. As such, expect the week ahead to be packed full of exciting teases – including these newly released promotional photos.

In the first of three brand new official pictures, we see Capaldi and Jenna Coleman posing outside the Tardis against a backdrop of Victorian London: the setting for his debut episode Deep Breath. Where, though, is the dinosaur?