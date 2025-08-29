Now, Peacemaker season 2's opening dance routine has sent people flocking to the raucous Foxy Shazam track Oh Lord, which Gunn told The Wrap has very relevant lyrics to the forthcoming episodes.

"I think that in the same way 'Do Ya Wanna Taste It' [by Norwegian band Wig Wam] really captured the flavour, both the light and the dark sides of season 1, the same is true of 'Oh Lord'," he explained in a recent interview.

But what other songs feature in the new episodes? Read on for an episode-by-episode guide to the Peacemaker season 2 soundtrack.

Peacemaker season 2 soundtrack – all the songs in the DC show

John Cena and Danielle Brooks star in Peacemaker season 2 HBO Max

Episode 1 songs

Oh Lord performed by Foxy Shazam – theme song

Don't Ever Leave Me performed by Hanoi Rocks

Guestlist performed by Hardcore Superstar

Dreamer performed by Foxy Shazam

Blue Jeans performed by Silvertide

Outrage performed by Sister Sin

Episode 2 songs

Evil Thoughts – Foxy Shazam

Dirty Money – Ida Maria

We Don't Need a Cure – Hardcore Superstar

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Peacemaker season 2 is available on Sky Max and NOW – sign up for Sky TV.

Check out more of our Sci-fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.

Ad