Peacemaker season 2 soundtrack – all the songs in the DC show
John Cena is back in the DC Universe as Peacemaker, complete with a brand new set of tunes.
James Gunn isn't shy about his music taste, with the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy becoming famous for its so-called 'Awesome Mix' tapes, which curated a selection of powerful tracks from decades' past.
The tradition is carried on in his current work at DC Studios, with Superman fuelling a viral resurgence for the Teddybears and Iggy Pop's 2006 song Punkrocker, which has been inescapable on TikTok in recent weeks.
Now, Peacemaker season 2's opening dance routine has sent people flocking to the raucous Foxy Shazam track Oh Lord, which Gunn told The Wrap has very relevant lyrics to the forthcoming episodes.
"I think that in the same way 'Do Ya Wanna Taste It' [by Norwegian band Wig Wam] really captured the flavour, both the light and the dark sides of season 1, the same is true of 'Oh Lord'," he explained in a recent interview.
But what other songs feature in the new episodes? Read on for an episode-by-episode guide to the Peacemaker season 2 soundtrack.
Episode 1 songs
- Oh Lord performed by Foxy Shazam – theme song
- Don't Ever Leave Me performed by Hanoi Rocks
- Guestlist performed by Hardcore Superstar
- Dreamer performed by Foxy Shazam
- Blue Jeans performed by Silvertide
- Outrage performed by Sister Sin
Episode 2 songs
- Evil Thoughts – Foxy Shazam
- Dirty Money – Ida Maria
- We Don't Need a Cure – Hardcore Superstar
