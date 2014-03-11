"This is my moment!" tweeted Paul McGann as he posted this atmospheric photo of himself as the eighth Doctor, arms outstretched, in the console room of 11th Doctor Matt Smith's recently refurbished Tardis.

Judging by his outfit (and less foppish hairstyle) this is the eighth Doctor in his later years, as seen in 50th anniversary prequel The Night of the Doctor, and was most likely taken during filming on The Day of the Doctor.