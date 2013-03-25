Bafta's annual Craft Awards aim to honour the skills of those working behind the scenes of Britain's best television in areas such as writing, directing and editing.

Following close behind Parade's End is one off Hitchcock drama The Girl, starring Sienna Miller and Toby Jones, BBC1 Jack the Ripper programme Ripper Street and recently cancelled 1950s newroom series The Hour, all of which are up for four awards.

Doctor Who, Call the Midwife, 7/7 One Day in London, Amish: A Secret Life, Hollow Crown: Richard II, The Thick of It, Top Gear, The Fear and The London 2012 Olympics have all been recognised in two categories.

The winners will be announed on 28 February at a ceremony in central London hosted by comic Stephen Mangan.