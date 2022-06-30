The series - which features a group of time-travelling newspaper delivery girls from the 1980s - looks set to be the perfect nostalgia-fuelled watch after you've finished binge-watching Stranger Things .

Comedian Ali Wong stars in a brand new Amazon Prime Video time-travel series, adapted from comic book series of the same name written by Brian K Vaughan.

The official synopsis for the series reads: "It's the day after Halloween in 1988 when four young friends accidentally stumble into an intense time war and find themselves inexplicably transported to the year 2019.

"When they come face-to-face with their adult selves, each girl discovers her own strengths as together they try to find a way back to the past while saving the world of the future."

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Paper Girls.

Paper Girls release date

Paper Girls is set to be released on Amazon Prime Video on 29th July 2022.

Amazon first won the right to adapt the comic book series of the same name back in 2019.

Paper Girls cast

The announced cast includes Sofia Rosinsky as Mac Coyle, Camryn Jones as Tiffany Quilkin, and Riley Lai Nelet as Erin Tieng, who are all newspaper delivery girls unwittingly sent forward in time.

Meanwhile Ali Wong plays the adult version of Erin, while the cast also features Fina Strazza as KJ Brandman and Nate Corddry as Larry.

Is there a trailer for Paper Girls?

Yes, you can watch the teaser trailer (released in June 2022) for Paper Girls here.

