We're also quickly introduced to Adult Erin (Wong), who is shocked and initially disbelieving when her 12-year-old self turns up after inexplicably time travelling.

Ali Wong stars in a brand new Amazon Prime Video series, Paper Girls , about a group of time-travelling newspaper delivery girls from the 1980s.

"This is a psychotic break," Wong's Adult Erin tells herself in the official trailer. "Twelve-year-old version of yourself broke into your house with her punk friends?"

The official synopsis for the series reads: "It's the day after Halloween in 1988 when four young friends accidentally stumble into an intense time war and find themselves inexplicably transported to the year 2019.

"When they come face-to-face with their adult selves, each girl discovers her own strengths as together they try to find a way back to the past while saving the world of the future."

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast and characters in Paper Girls.

Riley Lai Nelet plays Erin Tieng

Ali Wong as Adult Erin and Riley Lai Nelet as Erin in Paper Girls on Amazon Prime Video Amazon Prime Video

Who is Erin Tieng? An ambitious 12-year-old and paper delivery girl who lives in Ohio in the 1980s, and who finds herself face to face with the adult version of herself (played by Ali Wong) after unexpectedly travelling forwards in time.

Where have I seen Riley Lai Nelet before? The newcomer has starred in Altered Carbon and Generation.

Ali Wong plays Adult Erin Tieng

Who is Adult Erin Tieng? The adult version of Erin Tieng, who lives a humdrum life and fails to impress her younger self.

Where have I seen Ali Wong before? The acclaimed comedian and actress is known for the likes of Ali Wong: Baby Cobra, her film Always Be My Maybe, American Housewife, animated fantasy series Big Mouth and Human Resources, and Birds of Prey, amongst other projects.

Sofia Rosinsky plays Mac Coyle

Sofia Rosinsky (left) plays Mac Coyle in Paper Girls Amazon Prime Video

Who is Mac Coyle? A tomboy 12-year-old whose parents have a prejudiced outlook on life.

Where have I seen Sofia Rosinsky before? This is the newcomer's first screen credit.

Camryn Jones plays Tiffany Quilkin

Erin, Tiffany, KJ and Mac in Paper Girls Amazon Prime Video

Who is Tiffany Quilkin? A smart 12-year-old obsessed with technology, she's one of the four friends who wind up accidentally time-travelling.

Where have I seen Camryn Jones before? The young actress is known for Perpetual Grace, Cherish the Day, Pacific Rim: The Black, and Pete the Cat, among other projects.

Fina Strazza plays KJ Brandman

Fina Strazza plays KJ Brandman (far left) in Paper Girls Amazon Prime Video

Who is KJ Brandman? A 12-year-old hockey-player grappling with her own sexuality.

Where have I seen Fina Strazza before? She's starred in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Madam Secretary, and will star in the upcoming Who Framed Tommy Callahan.

Nate Corddry plays Larry

Who is Larry? A man knowledgable about time travel, and an acquaintance of Adult Erin.

Where have I seen Nate Corddry before? He played Detective Art Spencer in Mindhunter, Larry Wilson in For All Mankind, and Dan in The Circle. You may also recognise him from the likes of The Ugly Truth, The Nanny Diaries, St Vincent, Mom, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Paper Girls season 1 launches in its entirety on Prime Video on 29th July. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

