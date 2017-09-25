"Murtagh’s development in the series is different than the books basically from the beginning” Moore told Mashable. :We made him much more of a key player in the story, much closer to Jamie, and then he got in on [Claire's] secret in Paris. He became part of the family in a different way than in the books.”

It seems as though Moore has grown quite attached to the character played by Duncan Lacroix, who popped up alongside Jamie in Ardsmuir Prison, much to the delight of fans.

“I just wasn't ready to let him go in Culloden” admitted Moore. “He is going to survive and we will catch up with him later, we will just keep him going."

Now, we know Murtagh’s been shipped off the colonies with his fellow inmates so who knows how he might be reintroduced? We’re guessing it’ll have something to do with that epic sea voyage the Outlander powers that be keep teasing…