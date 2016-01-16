“I do think an In The Flesh film is still a possibility,” Mitchell told RadioTimes.com. “In truth I'd rather a limited third series because once I'd started thinking about doing In The Flesh as a film I thought of all the story lines, characters and issues I'd like to address and not even a long movie would allow me the time to squeeze everything I'd like to see into a film.

“So a short third series (say, three one hour episodes) would be ideal. But I've always wanted to continue and conclude the story of In The Flesh in a satisfying way, and if a film is how that's going to happen, then so be it.”

Mitchell went on to discuss the difficulty in getting a film project of In the Flesh off the ground, as well as his reluctance to ask for too much help from his loyal fanbase.

“Lots of fans have been tweeting me, asking me where the film is already?” Mitchell said. “I wish it was as simple as just writing a script, getting the amazing cast and crew together again and shooting the sucker, but that's not reality.

“In reality these things take time and, more importantly, money. I'd want everyone to be paid for coming back and making a film. I'm very pro paying people a decent wage. So getting the proper financing would be key. In a perfect world I'd love it if an independent company stepped in with the financing, but I'm not ruling out a Kickstarter style campaign.

“However, the fans of In The Flesh have done so much already, I feel bad coming to them hat in hand asking them for more money. Ideally I'd hope that a production company would see the enthusiasm that the project was generating on Kickstarter or whatever funding site and step in with financing. That would be great."

In summary, stay strong fans of In the Flesh – the series may yet rise again.