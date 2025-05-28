During an exclusive chat with RadioTimes.com, the actress opened up about the importance of representation in sci-fi, and how another iconic character in the genre inspired her.

"The first time, when I was young, that I saw a possibility of myself being an actor was actually Josette Simon in Blake's 7, all those years ago," she said.

The PreservationAux survey team in Murderbot. Apple TV+

"Dark-skinned, Black woman with short hair. And here I am sitting in front of you because of that woman in Blake's 7, a sci-fi in the future," she added. "There's a possibility of different worlds. And she made me see myself as possible."

Simon famously played Dayna Mellanby in the '70s sci-fi.

Dumezweni is no stranger to appearing in exciting, and even fantastical, worlds. She famously played Hermione Granger in Harry Potter stage play The Cursed Child, and recently appeared in Disney's live-action Little Mermaid as Queen Selina.

"Representation is literally that thing," Dumezweni explained. "Can you see yourself in the narrative? Can you see yourself in the story, not just emotionally, but physically, environmentally? It's all of the things. Who are you as a human? And that's what representation is."

