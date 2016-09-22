Chief among these were the self-lacing trainers, which have become a defining image of the film. It seems that for these, or at least something similar, the wait will soon be over.

Nike has announced its new HyperAdapt 1.0 shoes, which lace themselves thanks to an internal cable system comprised of fishing line and a pressure sensor located in the sole that responds to the weight of your foot as you move with “an algorithmic pressure equation”, Time has reported.

In a video released on Wired’s Youtube channel, the company showcases how the sneaker can be charged, lights up blue when being put on, and has a different colour light depending on how much battery it has left, going to yellow and then to red when it needs charging. Charging is supposed to take three hours, and the battery life is estimated at three weeks.

Unfortunately for most of the world, Nike’s PR director, Heidi Burgett tweeted that the shoe will only be available in the US, with people being able to place their orders from 28 November.