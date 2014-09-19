“I'm so thrilled to have been asked to guest in the Doctor Who Christmas Special, I'm such a fan of the show,” commented Nick, a true born nerd. “The read-through was very difficult for me; I wanted to keep stuffing my fingers into my ears and scream 'No spoilers!' Every day on set I’ve had to silence my internal fan-boy squeals!"

Frost isn’t the only one with prior connections to the Tardis. Michael Troughton, son of the second Doctor Patrick Troughton, will be going into the family business. Although he has previously appeared in Breathless and other shows, this marks Michael’s return to acting. His brother David previously made a guest appearance as a professor trapped on a bus in the David Tennant episode Midnight.

Also lined up to appear are Coronation Street and Strictly Come Dancing star Natalie Gumede, Faye Marsay from The White Queen and Nathan McMullen, known for the last two series of Misfits.

The Christmas special, airing in December on BBC One, will be directed by Paul Wilmshurst and written by showrunner Steven Moffat. Commenting on Nick Frost’s guest appearance, Moffat quipped: “Frost at Christmas – it just makes sense!”