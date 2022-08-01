Her death was announced yesterday (Sunday 31st July) by her son Kyle Johnson, and the tributes came flooding in on social media almost instantly.

Several of Star Trek 's most iconic cast members have been paying tribute to Nichelle Nichols after the Lieutenant Nyota Uhura star passed away, aged 89.

"I am so sorry to hear about the passing of Nichelle," wrote William Shatner – with whom Nichols shared one of television's first interracial kisses.

"She was a beautiful woman & played an admirable character that did so much for redefining social issues both here in the US & throughout the world. I will certainly miss her."

Meanwhile, George Takei commented: "I shall have more to say about the trailblazing, incomparable Nichelle Nichols, who shared the bridge with us as Lt. Uhura of the USS Enterprise, and who passed today at age 89.

"For today, my heart is heavy, my eyes shining like the stars you now rest among."

And Star Trek: Voyager's Kate Mulgrew said: "Nichelle Nichols was The First. She was a trailblazer who navigated a very challenging trail with grit, grace, and a gorgeous fire we are not likely to see again."

Adam Nimoy – whose late father Leonard co-starred with Nichols – shared a photo of the two together on set and captioned it: "My favorite photo of Dad and Nichelle Nichols on set. The importance of Nichelle's legacy cannot be over-emphasized. She was much loved and will be missed."

The official Star Trek Twitter account also posted a tribute, writing: "We’re deeply saddened to report the passing of Nichelle Nichols - a trailblazer, an inspiration, and so much more. She will be deeply missed."

Many other stars also paid tribute, including Fear the Walking Dead and Euphoria's Colman Domingo who wrote: "Nichelle Nichols told us that we belonged in outer space. We are limitless. The heavens have gained an Uhura today."

Nichols appeared in all three seasons of Star Trek: The Original Series and went on to reprise her role in four feature films.

She also volunteered to promote NASA's programs between 1977 and 2015, helping to recruit diverse astronauts, including women and people from ethnic minorities.

