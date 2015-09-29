"We've never been in more danger."

Oh.

The newest trailers for the X-Files (returning for six episodes next January) don't contain quite as many clues as previous teasers, but there's plenty for old fans to get their teeth into, from Men in Black to the return of the Cigarette-Smoking Man.

(Vaping was invented by aliens, obviously.)

But more striking is how easily Mulder and Scully fit into our modern age of smartphones and drones. We've accepted constant surveillance as the cost of living these days, but now Fox is here to shock us out of our complacency.

That said, have a shave Mulder: the only reason you weren't dismissed as a crazy person was because you looked like David Duchovny. "I know what I'm doing," you say, but with that stubble and those bug eyes and your "personal obsession"...we want to believe you, but...