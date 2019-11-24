Now, though, with Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker on its way to cinemas, it seems director JJ Abrams will finally unveil this particular mystery once and for all, with all accounts suggesting the Knights of Ren will play a large role in the new movie (there are certainly a lot of toys of them) and a new trailer finally showing them in action.

In the new teaser (which also shows a slightly fatalistic C-3PO, Kylo and Rey’s last battle and plenty more action) we see the Knights of Ren hanging out like a boyband on the planet Pasaana – and if that’s not a clear enough shot for you, the gang can also be found chilling on the new cover of film magazine Empire, below.

So will the Knights of Ren finally have a pay-off? Will they play a crucial role in the conclusion of the Skywalker saga and represent a significant obstacle for our heroes, or will they just fade into the background again after one action sequence?

Until December 19th, it’s impossible to say, but we do know one thing. We will definitely still be buying the action figures.

Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker is released in UK cinemas on the 19th December