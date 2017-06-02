Don’t worry if you haven’t seen the previous Sharknado instalments (Sharknado, Sharknado 2: The Second One, Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No! and Sharknado 4: The 4th Awakens) though. They won’t make this synopsis any clearer:

“In Sharknado 5: Global Swarming, the mission gets personal for Fin Shepard (Ian Ziering) and his bionic wife, April (Tara Reid) when their young son gets trapped in a traveling ‘nado and transported all over the world.

“From London to Rio, Tokyo, Rome, Amsterdam and beyond, our globetrotting heroes will seek assistance from a highly-skilled squad of royals, scholars and Olympians, enlisting famous faces from news, entertainment, and sports in their most epic battle yet.”

Sense: it makes none. The outline does, however, make an enjoyable read, especially the mention of London, a location where Olympic diver Tom Daley will be facing the brunt of the finternational waters (seriously, he's actually got a cameo).

Other famous faces – the ones that Brits might recognise, anyway – include pro skateboarder Tony Hawk as a masterful weapons operative strategist, Olivia Newton-John as a scientist, and model Fabio as the Pope. Plus, Spanish-American actress Charo of Fantasy Island fame will be starring as the Queen.

We can only hope that Mr Trump himself will appear in some form, perhaps draining a shark-filled swamp or calming the storm with covfefe. We've got our fingers and fins crossed.

Sharknado 5: Global Swarming will debut on Syfy on 6th August in the US. A UK air time has not yet been confirmed