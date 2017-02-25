"He says he’s a man of peace, but he walks in war. I’m having the time of my life – and I wouldn’t miss it for the world.

"Even if it kills me…"

The footage reveals some of the first new details of the eagerly-anticipated series since the announcement last month that Peter Capaldi would be stepping down from the lead role, and as such it’s bound to be a bittersweet series for fans of both the Twelfth Doctor and showrunner Steven Moffat (who'll leave with Capaldi this December).

Still, there’ll be time enough to mourn the character’s passing when he finally hands in his Tardis keys in this year’s Christmas special – because for now, as the trailer lays out, it’s time for heroes.

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 on Saturday 15th April