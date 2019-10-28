The story is the missing sixth serial of the fifth season of Doctor Who, a six-part adventure that was first aired in 1968. However, original tapes of the show went missing after broadcast, meaning no complete copy exists within the BBC archives. Only snippets of footage and still images are around to represent the story.

However, as off-air recordings of the soundtrack survived, an animated recreation was possible using the voices of the original cast.

So what’s Fury from the Deep actually about? Killer seaweed.

Really. After the Second Doctor (Troughton) and companions Frazer (Jamie McCrimmon) and Deborah (Victoria Waterfield) materialise in the ocean off the eastern English coast, they soon become entangled with the colony of parasitic seaweed hell-bent on taking over humanity.

Suffice to say, it’s not a baddie that has appeared in the show since. But despite the lacklustre villain, the story does mark the first appearance of The Doctor’s sonic screwdriver, as well as assistant Victoria’s last adventure in the Tardis.

Advertisement

Fury from the Deep will be released on DVD, Blu-ray and as an exclusive Steelbook in 2020. You can pre-order the show from Amazon and Zoom now.