On Saturday afternoon, two days after the tragic death of music legend Prince, new Doctor Who companion Pearl Mackie was unveiled to the world in a pre-filmed scene also starring Peter Capaldi and the Daleks.

When fans spotted that Pearl – otherwise known as Bill – was wearing a Prince t-shirt (a design from the insert sleeve for his album Purple Rain), many assumed it was a deliberate tribute to the Purple One. But no. According to Edward Russell, the BBC's Doctor Who brand manager, it was actually just a bizarre coincidence.