From their Davros-designed genesis in the thousand-year conflict between Thals and Kaleds, to their almost destruction in the Time War and their return to conquest: it’s all in there.

And there’s also plenty Whovians haven’t heard of before, with the book promising tales/comics/diagrams of never-before-seen conflicts through spacetime.

If you can’t wait to get your plunger and whisk on the new hardback then you’ve not got too long to *ANTICIPATE * – it’s out on 26th October.

The bio is welcome news for fans after another Dalek project was recently shelved ­– in a bad way. A crowdfunded film telling the history of the Daleks, called The Undiscovered Daleks, hit various snags including copyright issues according to sources close to the project.

Advertisement

However, that hasn't exterminated the documentary – filmmaker and TV critic Victor Lewis-Smith is still determined to get close to the Doctor's greatest enemies. And if we know anything about the Daleks is that they love a bit of intimacy. Good luck Lewis-Smith.