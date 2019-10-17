Netflix has previously clarified that one view is one user in a household where 70 per cent of a movie, or at least 70 per cent of one episode of a series, has been watched.

The streaming service is usually private about viewing figures, but has previously reported stalking drama You and teen comedy Sex Education received 40 million streams by the end of the first month of release.

Post-apocalyptic thriller Bird Box, starring Sandra Bullock, received 80 million views in the four weeks after its release.

Netflix confirmed last month that Stranger Things will be returning for a fourth series, with the teaser offering an unsettling look at the Upside Down alongside the tagline: "We’re not in Hawkins anymore."

Writers the Duffer brothers have previously teased they know where they want the series to go.

“We don’t know a lot, but we do know a lot of the big broad strokes,” Ross Duffer told Entertainment Weekly. “At the end of season two, we knew about Billy. We knew that the Russians were going to come in. We didn’t know the mall and stuff, but again, we know these big broad strokes.

“That’s sort of where we are in season four. We have the big broad strokes. It’s just now about filling in those lines in the details. We’re pretty excited about where it’s potentially going to go.”

However, some fans have speculated on whether Jim Hopper, played by David Harbour, could have actually survived the explosion he looked to have perished in.

But it seems not even the writers know, with Harbour confessing that the Duffer brothers told him “they’re still figuring that out.”