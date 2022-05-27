Netflix adds Stranger Things 4 warning card in US after Uvalde school shooting

The card, which only shows up for viewers in the US, reads: “We filmed this season of Stranger Things a year ago. But given the recent tragic shooting at a school in Texas, viewers may find the opening scene of episode 1 distressing.

Netflix has added a warning card to the first episode of Stranger Things ‘ fourth season following the school shooting in Ulvade, Texas which killed 21 people earlier this week.

“We are deeply saddened by this unspeakable violence, and our hearts go out to every family mourning a loved one.”

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Thanks, you are now signed up to our On Demand newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

The episode’s description also includes a warning of “graphic violence involving children” and “disturbing images”.

The premiere’s graphic opening, which was released by Netflix in a sneak-peek video ahead of the season’s launch, sees Dr Martin Brenner train a test subject in the Hawkins National Laboratory when something unseen begins attacking the facility.

When he wakes up, he discovers the dead bodies of the young test subjects and a young Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), who is covered in blood.

The first seven episodes of Stranger Things season 4 arrived on Netflix today, with the second volume – which will consist of two more episodes – expected to arrive on 1st July.

Stranger Things 4 part 1 is available to stream on Netflix, with more coming on July 1st. Stranger Things seasons 1-3 are now available on Netflix.

Check out our guides to the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.