Character portraits show the various generations of Cybermen standing tall, showing off their weapons and generally being intimidating while stills from the episodes show all three iterations prowling the streets at night, and while we’re not entirely sure how the multiple versions will fit into the finished episodes it’s great to see so many different designs getting their time in the sun.

And we’re keeping our metallic fingers crossed that all this means we could also be seeing some other versions of the Cybermen walk the streets, perhaps from Doctor Who’s classic series heyday. Hell, if they could bring back old Daleks in 2012 and 2015 (for Asylum of the Daleks and the Magician’s Apprentice/ The Witch’s Familiar), who’s to say now isn’t the Cybermen’s turn for a little trip down memory lane?

Doctor Who continues on BBC1 this Saturday 24th June at 6.45pm

For weeks fans have been excited to see the much-heralded return of the Mondasian Cybermen to Doctor Who, with the oldest version of the series regular villains set to appear in all their cloth-faced glory for the first time since 1966 in this Saturday’s episode.

However, it’s now emerged that they won’t be the only Cyber-kids on the block for the epic two-part finale, with new preview pictures revealing that both generations of modern Cybermen (introduced in 2006 and 2013 respectively) will also be playing a role in the story.

