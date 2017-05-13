Missy’s back in the new Doctor Who trailer
Michelle Gomez’s villainous Time Lady returns in new footage for next week’s episode – along with a surprise River Song callback
After the shocking conclusion to this week’s Doctor Who, we’re desperate to see how the story continues in the next episode – and a trailer for the new instalment is full of exciting teasing details.
As the footage shows, following his experience in the vacuum of space, Peter Capaldi’s Time Lord has been left blind and vulnerable – but for some reason, he’s keeping new companion Bill (Pearl Mackie) in the dark, to the confusion of Matt Lucas’s Nardole.
“You’re blind, and you don’t want your enemies to know,” he says to the Doctor. “But why does it have to be a secret from Bill?”
And his sight issues couldn’t have come at a worse time, with the Vatican demanding his help, undead monks on the prowl and longtime foe Missy (Michelle Gomez) apparently back in the picture.
Oh, and there’s also a surprise return for longtime character River Song’s special Tardis-themed diary (pictured above in the hands of the Doctor), hinting at either a full return for the Doctor’s wife or at the very least a callback to her time at his side. How nice.
“Something’s coming, Bill,” The Doctor says as the trailer comes to a close. “Something very big – and possibly something very, very bad.”
We would say we can’t wait to see what happens – but that particular phrasing might be a little insensitive at the moment…
Doctor Who continues on BBC1 on Saturday evenings