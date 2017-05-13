“You’re blind, and you don’t want your enemies to know,” he says to the Doctor. “But why does it have to be a secret from Bill?”

And his sight issues couldn’t have come at a worse time, with the Vatican demanding his help, undead monks on the prowl and longtime foe Missy (Michelle Gomez) apparently back in the picture.

Oh, and there’s also a surprise return for longtime character River Song’s special Tardis-themed diary (pictured above in the hands of the Doctor), hinting at either a full return for the Doctor’s wife or at the very least a callback to her time at his side. How nice.

“Something’s coming, Bill,” The Doctor says as the trailer comes to a close. “Something very big – and possibly something very, very bad.”

We would say we can’t wait to see what happens – but that particular phrasing might be a little insensitive at the moment…

Doctor Who continues on BBC1 on Saturday evenings