Missy and the Doctor are reunited in new Doctor Who pictures
Finally, Michelle Gomez’ Time Lord baddie is joining the main action
After a flashback appearance in Doctor Who series 10’s sixth episode, Michelle Gomez’ villain Missy is finally about to play a significant role in the sci-fi series, with the evil Time Lady reuniting with Peter Capaldi’s Doctor (and presumably meeting Pearl Mackie’s companion Bill for the first time) in new pictures from this Saturday’s episode The Lie of the Land.
And for the first time we’re getting a look at the interior of the vault which puzzled us for weeks, complete with a Perspex cell, a grand piano and a comfy chair (typically the deadliest weapons of the Gallifreyan Inquisition) as well as present-day Missy herself, who is looking a little more frazzled after years in captivity.
The new images (which you can see in full below) also show the nasty Monks’ dystopian world, Bill and Nardole’s attempts to overthrow it and even the Doctor reading his fan mail, and overall this is looking like an episode full of twists, turns and all sorts of excitement.
And we can’t help but wonder – what plans does Bill have for that gun?
Doctor Who continues on BBC1 this Saturday 3rd June at 7.35pm