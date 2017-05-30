After a flashback appearance in Doctor Who series 10’s sixth episode, Michelle Gomez’ villain Missy is finally about to play a significant role in the sci-fi series, with the evil Time Lady reuniting with Peter Capaldi’s Doctor (and presumably meeting Pearl Mackie’s companion Bill for the first time) in new pictures from this Saturday’s episode The Lie of the Land.

And for the first time we’re getting a look at the interior of the vault which puzzled us for weeks, complete with a Perspex cell, a grand piano and a comfy chair (typically the deadliest weapons of the Gallifreyan Inquisition) as well as present-day Missy herself, who is looking a little more frazzled after years in captivity.