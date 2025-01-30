Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir season 6 release date

There are new villains in town following the defeat of Hawk Moth, and they promise to be just as challenging for the pair, who have managed to keep their secret superhero identities from one another for years.

But will season 6 finally see them take off their masks? Read on to find out.

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir.

Viewers in the US have already had a taster of season 6, with the first episode airing on Saturday 25th January on Disney Channel and Disney XD.

As for when it might land in the rest of the world, including the UK, it's still unclear. Variety reported international rollouts would "begin during the first quarter of 2025", however, so hopefully we won't have to wait too long.

Seasons 1-5 are currently available to watch on Disney Plus, while seasons 1-4 are on Netflix, alongside the feature film set in the same universe, Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie.

It's unclear at this stage when season 6 will land on Disney Plus, and if the animation will continue on Netflix in the wake of an exclusive Disney Plus deal that includes seasons 6 and 7, as well as three specials.

We will update this page as soon as we know more.

Is there Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir season 6 trailer?

Yes! Miraculous Corp released a trailer on 24th January, and it very helpfully opens with a recap.

You can watch it below:

Why was the Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir animation style changed?

Season 6 features a new animation style which has caused controversy among fans following the release of the first episode, with many calling for the previous models to be reinstated.

The new design was confirmed in a press release by Miraculous Corp, which read: "Set against the stunning backdrop of a revitalised, eco-friendly Paris, the season introduces cutting-edge visuals powered by Unreal Engine, the world’s leading real-time 3D creation platform, bringing immersive and photorealistic storytelling to life.

"The fresh visuals, paired with an all-new narrative arc, elevate the beloved series to new creative heights."

"The move to Unreal Engine 5 allows the staff to produce new, higher-quality assets capable of more complicated designs," CBR reported in the wake of the news.

What will happen in Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir season 6?

Now that arch villain Hawk Moth has been defeated, the titular superheroes will face off against a host of brand new foes, including one set to take over from Monarch.

Of course, there is plenty of potential for big plot twists and revelations, the biggest one being Marinette and Adrien finally coming clean about their superhero identities to one another, though it's unclear at this stage if that will happen this season.

With the show confirmed for season 7, however, we're not holding our breaths.

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir season 6 has begun airing on Disney Channel and Disney XD in the US. It is expected to arrive on Disney Plus later in 2025.

You can watch seasons 1-4 and the Miraculous movie on Netflix. Seasons 1-5 are also available on Disney Plus. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

