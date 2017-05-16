The Doctor Who star tweeted a picture of herself inviting fans to take part from 1pm ET time (that's 6pm UK time).

The excitement is already intense...

And it sounds like people have a lot of questions that NEED answering, right now.

More like this

@MichelleGomez @reddit @DoctorWho_BBCA I GOT ONE QUESTION RN MICHELLE WHY ARE YOU ABANDONING ME — DW SPOILERS! // VFD (@Flacutonos) May 16, 2017

Advertisement

The AMA will take place on 16th May at 6pm UK time. Doctor Who continues on Saturday evenings on BBC1