Michelle Gomez to take part in Reddit AMA after revealing plans to quit Doctor Who
Ask Missy Anything
The news that Missy actress Michelle Gomez is quitting Doctor Who has left us with many, many questions.
Fortunately, some of them might soon be answered when Gomez logs on to Reddit for an AMA ("ask me anything").
The Doctor Who star tweeted a picture of herself inviting fans to take part from 1pm ET time (that's 6pm UK time).
The excitement is already intense...
And it sounds like people have a lot of questions that NEED answering, right now.
More like this
@MichelleGomez @reddit @DoctorWho_BBCA I GOT ONE QUESTION RN MICHELLE WHY ARE YOU ABANDONING ME
— DW SPOILERS! // VFD (@Flacutonos) May 16, 2017
@MichelleGomez @reddit @DoctorWho_BBCA is there a gun inside a sword inside missy's umbrella
— amelia. (@foxycohen) May 16, 2017
The AMA will take place on 16th May at 6pm UK time. Doctor Who continues on Saturday evenings on BBC1