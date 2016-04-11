Michelle Gomez had a pretty memorable reaction to her Doctor Who Bafta nomination
The actress seemed VERY excited - and why wouldn't she be?
How would you react if you were told you'd just been nominated for a Bafta?
Would you jump up and down? Keep it cool? Or tie yourself up in knots with the excitement?
Well it seems as though Michelle Gomez went for a combination of the three when she found out she'd been nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category for her role as Missy in Doctor Who.
The Scottish actress celebrated her nod with some impressive excited, erm, acrobatics? Gymnastics? We're not sure what to call it, the main point is she's really excited.
And even someone who should have hated her for *SPOILER ALERT* killing her off, was very, very, very impressed.
Now, can Missy bring home her golden faced gong? We'll find out when the TV Baftas take place in London on May 8th.