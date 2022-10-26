The Canadian actor, who was also known for his roles in Stargate SG-1, Fantastic Four and Highlander, passed away last weekend, his ex-wife Lucia Frangione confirmed on Tuesday (25th October 2022).

The X-Files and Stargate SG-1 actor Michael Kopsa has died from a brain tumour at the age of 66.

"The great Michael Kopsa, my dear friend and the father of my child, Nora, passed away Oct 23 2022 of a brain tumour," Lucia Frangione shared.

She continued: "He was an incredible stage and screen actor, voice actor, carpenter, musician and painter.

"Most importantly, he was a loving and richly present father.

"I will miss you fiercely my dear friend and co-parent."

Kopsa was best known for his roles as Rick Culver on The X-Files and General Kerrigan on Stargate SG-1, but also appeared in Apollo 18 and Rise of the Planet of the Apes.

As a voice actor, he also worked on movies including Dragon Ball Z, Mobile Suit Gundam, Action Man, X-Men: Evolution, Iron Man: Armored Adventures, Planet Hulk Alien Racers and Princess Castle.

The actor appeared in a number of TV shows such as Smallville, Fringe, The Net, Dead Zone and The Sentinel, Love in Winterland and Valentine in the Vineyard.

Voice actor Peter Kelamis paid tribute to Kopsa on Facebook following the news of his tragic passing.

"I lost a friend today. Many of us did. A friend who was admired and loved," he wrote.

"I shall always cherish the memories in acting class together. It was always great to do scenes opposite those piercing eyes and booming voice."

He continued: "Soo much talent attached to such a kind soul. You leave behind many who shall miss you. Your fight was long…and you deserve to rest. Until we meet again. Love, your friend."

Voice actor Shea Hampton, penned: "Today the great Michael Kopsa lost his physical battle. My heart goes out to his family on such a staggering loss.

"Anyone who met him will remember his tremendous energy, power, and incredible talent.

"Many times over the years I'd get the call 'Can I come in and do some cold reads? Give me something juicy.' Then he would show everyone exactly how it should be done!

"He commanded the scenes and left jaws hanging open in awe. He was simply the best – and he knew it!

"Mike was a true creative gift and I loved him dearly. Until we meet again, safe journey home."