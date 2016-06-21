This isn't the first time Vlahos has made his penchant for Doctor Who abundantly clear – in a recent interview with RadioTimes.com the actor said of his Versailles role;

“The only time I would ever get to play something similar to this is if I played the Doctor.

“The Doctor can be a kind man, a grumpy man; he can be sweet and generous and intelligent; the cleverest man in the room or the silliest man in the room at any given moment. And [Versailles'] Prince Philippe is complicated. He’s not one thing or another..."

Well, they do say perseverance is key.