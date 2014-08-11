The ad appeals for actors for 29 roles - from Tom Baker's wife Sue Gerrard all the way up to Steven Moffat and Matt Smith - and says, "All characters will be required for 1 days filming in either London or Hitchin… Food, lifts etc will be provided and a deferred profit share contract will be offered. Each person will be paid 1% of any gross profits made from the film. This is NOT guaranteed and in any event WILL receive considerable exposure due to the theme of the project." It also states that the role of Tom Baker has already been cast.

The company behind the 90 minute film is IBH Productions, an independent production company who specialise in entertainment events such as children's parties, corporate events and a Doctor Who tribute roadshow. A showreel of their work can be found below, including their interpretation of classic Doctor Who.

The film will be directed by IBH Production's co-owner Annie Albici, while the lead role will be filled by her husband and professional Tom Baker look-a-like Ian Brutten-Hall. According to IBH Production's promotional material, Baker himself said in the '70s that Brutten-Hall, "looks more like me than I do."

A showcase of Brutten-Hall's talents are below.

Speaking about the project, Brutten-Hall said that while The Letter is, "based on fact, it is fictional. We've used poetic license to tell the story."

The actor also added that the film has a very low budget, with it being funded by him and his wife.

"Luckily, that money is only going towards props, costumes and location sets. As far as the equipment, we already have that as we have our own production company. The great thing with modern technology, though, is that there's more you can do with it. You are going to get quality. It's not going to be something you see on Youtube, with a few people mucking around in jumble sale costumes in their back garden… It's not going to be An Adventure in Space and Time part two, but it will be the same quality. It could be a distant cousin."

The Letter is not affiliated with either the BBC or Tom Baker himself. Brutten-Hall has clarified, though, that his script has "gone through a copyright solicitor to make sure we're not infringing on anyone's rights. It is purely a tribute film."

"Anything used in terms of Doctor Who will obviously be used in a documentary style, so the police box is not the Tardis, it is a prop that is used to tell the story."

Tom Baker's agent has told RadioTimes.com that, "We know virtually nothing about it and they certainly do not have our permission." The makers behind The Letter, however, have said that they will make contact with the actor at some point.

The Letter is scheduled to premiere in the West End at the end of the year.