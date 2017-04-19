"God no" the actress chuckled when asked, admitting that she was "flattered" by her inclusion but had no idea how her name had even made it on to the internet's shortlist. "Some journalist just sits in a room and goes ‘oh, hang on, she looks a bit like a bloke or she’s a bit androgynous, she played Hamlet so stick her name down", Peake joked.

“My dad texted me one day and said ‘oh, why didn’t you tell me you were going to be the new Doctor Who?’ And I said “it’s not because it slipped my mind’, I said ‘because I’m not’. And the Bolton Evening News had said ‘touted’. But no, I mean, I hope it’s a woman but it doesn’t really bother me as long as the person who gets it really wants to do it.”

The actress knows exactly who she'd like to see in the Tardis, though.

More like this

“I say Benedict Wong" Peake told RadioTimes.com, singing the praises of the Doctor Strange and Black Mirror actor. "I’m just putting it out there, he would be my ideal Doctor, but it would be amazing if they got a woman”, she said.

Advertisement

Doctor Who continues on BBC1 on Saturday night at 7.20pm