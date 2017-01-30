“He was a wonderful man and a brilliant, brilliant actor,” said Smith, who was on the red carpet with his Crown co-star Claire Foy.

Smith shared the screen with Hurt in Doctor Who 50th Anniversary special The Day of The Doctor, and spoke fondly of his time working with the acting legend: “I was like, ‘oh my God that’s John Hurt' and he turned out to be an absolute hero”, Smith revealed.

“He’ll be really really sadly missed. I’m thinking of him today.”