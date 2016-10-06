The actor, who is set to play Prince Phillip in Netflix's upcoming big budget royal drama The Crown, only spent half a series with Coleman, before his Eleventh Doctor regenerated into Peter Capaldi's Twelve.

A fan accused the actor of leaving the role too soon, but Kingston was quick to jump to his defence.

She explained that any actor who plays the role needs a break after taking on the endless filming and press commitments associated with the show.

And as if Smith's regrets weren't enough to keep the Eleven and Clara fans happy, everyone's pretty sure he confirmed the companion was The Doctor's girlfriend too.

Can we get them back together on our TV screen sometime soon please?