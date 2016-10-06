Matt Smith: I regret not doing a full series of Doctor Who with Jenna Coleman
The Eleventh Doctor wishes he'd spent a little more time in the Tardis with Clara
They made quite the pair during their half series of adventures in space and time so it's little wonder that Matt Smith says he's sorry he didn't get to travel for longer in the Tardis with Jenna Coleman.
The pair joined Alex Kingston for a Tales From The Tardis reunion panel at New York Comic Con, where Smith revealed that not having a full run with Clara Oswald was one of his Doctor Who regrets.
The actor, who is set to play Prince Phillip in Netflix's upcoming big budget royal drama The Crown, only spent half a series with Coleman, before his Eleventh Doctor regenerated into Peter Capaldi's Twelve.
A fan accused the actor of leaving the role too soon, but Kingston was quick to jump to his defence.
She explained that any actor who plays the role needs a break after taking on the endless filming and press commitments associated with the show.
More like this
And as if Smith's regrets weren't enough to keep the Eleven and Clara fans happy, everyone's pretty sure he confirmed the companion was The Doctor's girlfriend too.
Can we get them back together on our TV screen sometime soon please?