The episode was filmed earlier this year, and – luckily for us – Lucas smuggled a camera onto set, recording a behind-the-scenes peek for fans that even includes the Doctor himself.

And while the scenes being filmed are set in a spaceship, the footage Lucas captured shows the less glamorous side to working on a hit TV show – plenty of scaffolding, chairs, wiring and blokes standing around with clipboards.

In the words of Nardole himself, "I've probably ruined the show for you forever"...

More like this

Advertisement

END