"I'm ecstatic because it's my first day back on Doctor Who," the 42-year-old grins to the camera. "Originally I was just in the Christmas special and now I find myself returning for more adventures. I'm very excited."

"We're here on location today... we're at Cardiff University doing some running around," he added, joking: "Maybe I'll lose some weight. My mother would be very happy!"

Lucas also spinned the camera giving viewers a little glimpse of gathered fans and Peter Capaldi and Pearl Mackie as they took a break between scenes.

