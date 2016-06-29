Matt Lucas is "very excited" to be back on the set of Doctor Who in behind-the-scenes video
The comedy star shared a vlog from location in Cardiff
Doctor Who series 10 is well under way. And a familiar face has today joined Peter Capaldi and Pearl Mackie on set...
Matt Lucas, who played Nardole in episode The Husbands of River Song, is back and he's so excited he's been vlogging from behind the scenes.
"I'm ecstatic because it's my first day back on Doctor Who," the 42-year-old grins to the camera. "Originally I was just in the Christmas special and now I find myself returning for more adventures. I'm very excited."
"We're here on location today... we're at Cardiff University doing some running around," he added, joking: "Maybe I'll lose some weight. My mother would be very happy!"
Lucas also spinned the camera giving viewers a little glimpse of gathered fans and Peter Capaldi and Pearl Mackie as they took a break between scenes.
VIDEO!
It’s @RealMattLucas on location with a sneak peek at #DoctorWho series 10!
?https://t.co/OXCrChYFuL
— Doctor Who Official (@bbcdoctorwho) June 29, 2016