He told BBC News that he had been expecting only around 100 kids to take part, but thousands of children are now excitedly tuning in for his drawing challenges.

Sliney said: "It's all for a good reason. It's all in really, really good spirits. One, it's doing something creative that kids enjoy and they're all learning from it, but two, it's really helping the adults seeing the drawings that the kids are doing.

"You see how happy they are doing them. Everyone that's shown a picture of themselves with the drawing, there seems to be a big smile on their face and you can't help but feel good after seeing something like that."

Previous live streams are now available to watch as videos on Sliney's YouTube channel, with the next session due to take place there this afternoon (Tuesday 31st March) at 4pm.

Today's lesson will be all about Simpsons characters, so any fans of the classic animated comedy should make sure to attend (with pen and paper ready)...

