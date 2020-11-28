The series has been given the working title of Anchor Point, referring to the spot on an archer's face where they draw their bow back to.

Sign up to Disney+ now for £5.99 per month or £59.99 a year in the UK

Filming was due to have started in September but was put on the back-burner as COVID-19 restrictions halted progress.

Several other Marvel productions have been affected in 2020, including WandaVision, Loki and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, but all have found a way to continue production to keep delays to a minimum.

More like this

Your daily dose of TV & Entertainment news Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Jeremy Renner will reprise his role as hot-shot Hawkeye for his first appearance in the MCU since Avengers: Endgame.

The 49-year-old teased a photo of himself via Instagram Stories looking roughed-up, cut and bloodied with the caption "Monday's" to suggest that work is beginning on the new series.

Renner is expected to be joined in the show by True Grit star Hailee Steinfeld in the role of Kate Bishop, though her presence in the series remains unconfirmed.

Hawkeye's return was originally slated for late 2021, though it remains to be seen whether the delay to filming will have a major bearing on its release date.

Advertisement

You can sign up to Disney+ now for £5.99 per month or £59.99 a year in the UK.Check out our guides to the best shows on Disney Plus and the best movies on Disney Plus, or see what else is on with our TV Guide