Interesting. Next up, Carrie Fisher, who had no qualms about teasing her location on her social media account – that's after all-but-confirming her involvement in Star Wars back in the early days of the Episode VII announcement.

Then there's Harrison Ford, aka Han Solo, who was spied – and also photographed – leaving London eatery Hakkasan just a few days ago, suggesting that the Star Wars team are cooking up something pretty special for fans of the franchise.

As we inch closer to May the 4th (better known to many as Star Wars day) we're all hoping Disney and Lucasfilm will finally relent and announce who – and what – we should should expect to see when Episode VII is released in December 2015.

