Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher and Harrison Ford ALL spotted in London - coincidence? We think not...
The original Star Wars cast are in the capital at the same time ahead of filming on Episode VII at Pinewood Studios this May
Star Wars: Episode VII is about to begin shooting in London and we STILL don't know officially who's going to be in it. But while JJ Abrams remains tight-lipped, fans will be interested to hear that original cast members Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher and Harrison Ford are ALL in London. At the same time. Coincidence? What do you think...
So, let's examine the evidence that suggests Han Solo, Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia will be back for the next instalment, which starts filming at Pinewood Studios next month. First up, Hamill. Spotted – and photographed – by fellow Star Wars alumnus Peter Serafinowicz, who cryptically tweeted a picture of the pair in London town.
Interesting. Next up, Carrie Fisher, who had no qualms about teasing her location on her social media account – that's after all-but-confirming her involvement in Star Wars back in the early days of the Episode VII announcement.
Then there's Harrison Ford, aka Han Solo, who was spied – and also photographed – leaving London eatery Hakkasan just a few days ago, suggesting that the Star Wars team are cooking up something pretty special for fans of the franchise.
As we inch closer to May the 4th (better known to many as Star Wars day) we're all hoping Disney and Lucasfilm will finally relent and announce who – and what – we should should expect to see when Episode VII is released in December 2015.