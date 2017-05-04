Mark Hamill can do a scarily good Darth Vader impression
The scares are strong with this one
Mark Hamill, Luke Skywalker himself, has celebrated the annual May the Fourth Be With You Star Wars Day celebrations with something very special: channelling his dark side to prank fans.
As part of Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: Force for Change campaign, fans were invited to what they thought would be a simple video to remember the best scenes in the space saga’s 40-year history. But, as Hamill says, “it’s a trap!”
As they re-enact the most memorable moments from the films in front of a blue screen, Hamill creeps up behind them or appears in disguise. And his reveal to shocked fans is perfect: he greets one with a handshake (with his missing hand), and performs a horrifyingly good Vader impression for another.
Let's just hope the fans didn't find Hamill's entrance too terrifying. As a wise Jedi once said: “Fear is the path to the dark side.”
And for your chance to win a lunch with Hamill himself (or a night at Skywalker Ranch, a visit to the set of the upcoming Han Solo movie, or a trip to The Last Jedi premiere), all you need to do is donate to Force For Change, which benefits UNICEF and Starlight Children’s Foundation.