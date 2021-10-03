Mark Gatiss reveals his “lost” Doctor Who script – Big Finish teases adaptation

We can’t seem to go a day without getting more Doctor Who news, but this entry comes from the audio world – and if you have never checked out a Big Finish Doctor Who story then you’re missing out and there are enough of them to keep you going until the 70th anniversary, let alone the 60th.

Advertisement

Occasional Doctor Who writer and actor Mark Gatiss has been having a bit of a sort out it would seem and he’s made a fun discovery while he is at it – and it is one that fans of the classic era will be delighted to see.

And then when Big Finish was asked what it would take to get the story made, they chimed in with a reasonable request that makes us think that something may already be in the works.

1000 and we'll have a word with the boss 😉 pic.twitter.com/7u1dsIEUt8 — Big Finish (@bigfinish) September 30, 2021

Currently the retweet count only sits at 61, someway off of the 1,000 mark, so there’s still a little bit of campaigning left to do.

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Thanks, you are now signed up to our Doctor Who newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

This is far from the only Doctor Who news to emerge of late as we recently got word of the return of Russell T Davies! Davies will be helming the show once again in 2023 and will be overseeing the 60th anniversary too – so the show definitely feels like it is back in safe hands.

As for who the new Doctor will be, their identity is still a closely-guarded secret and while we have all been enjoying the guessing game, it feels time we got the announcement now.

That being said, we still have that final Jodie Whittaker series to go so maybe it is best we don’t look too far ahead just yet.

Advertisement

Doctor Who season 13 will air on BBC One this autumn. For more, check out our dedicated Sci-Fi page or our full TV Guide.