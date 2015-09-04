It's not all talk though: the festival will also feature demonstrations from special effects companies Real SFX and Millennium FX, the brains behind all of Who's baddest aliens.

And ticket buyers can perfect their EXTERMINATE orders with Nick Briggs, aka the voice of the Daleks.

Two of the sets from series nine will also be on open display, and Clara's living room will be open for the ultimate cosplay selfie snap.

The official Doctor Who Festival takes place from Friday 13th - Sunday 15th November at the ExCel Exhibition Centre in London. Find out more on the website.