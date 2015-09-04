Mark Gatiss confirmed for Doctor Who Festival
The Who and Sherlock writer joins Peter Capaldi, Steven Moffat, Michelle Gomez, Ingrid Oliver and every writer from Doctor Who series nine
Mark Gatiss is the latest name to be added to the official Doctor Who Festival, which now includes Peter Capaldi, Steven Moffat, Michelle Gomez and Ingrid Oliver.
Gatiss will be adding his voice to a special panel featuring every writer who has worked on Doctor Who series nine: Gatiss, Moffat, Sarah Dollard, Toby Whithouse, Catherine Tregenna, Peter Harness and Jamie Mathieson will all talk through their inspiration and ideas for the latest series of Who.
It's not all talk though: the festival will also feature demonstrations from special effects companies Real SFX and Millennium FX, the brains behind all of Who's baddest aliens.
And ticket buyers can perfect their EXTERMINATE orders with Nick Briggs, aka the voice of the Daleks.
Two of the sets from series nine will also be on open display, and Clara's living room will be open for the ultimate cosplay selfie snap.
The official Doctor Who Festival takes place from Friday 13th - Sunday 15th November at the ExCel Exhibition Centre in London. Find out more on the website.