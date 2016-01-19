New episodes of Shadowhunters drop on Netflix every Wednesday

Amazon Prime's latest original series is a remake of British thriller comedy Mad Dogs. The series, starring John Simm, Marc Warren, Max Beesley, and Philip Glenister, ended with a two part special in 2013. But Amazon has given the tale a new lease of life - and a cast of brand new faces. Billy Zane, Steve Zahn, Michael Imperioli, Romany Malco and Ben Chaplin (so, he's not a completely brand new face...) star in the series about a group of old friends who gather to celebrate one of the gang's early retirement Zane at his villa in Belize. As you can imagine, the reunion goes far from smoothly...

Mad Dogs is available exclusively on Amazon Prime from 22nd January

Comedian Chelsea Handler embarks on a provocative, no holds barred look at marriage, racism, Silicon Valley and drugs. The four-part Netflix documentary asks all the questions we "are too afraid to ask... all with her wry and unique sense of humour." Prepare to be entertained and hopefully informed.

Chelsea Does... is available exclusively on Netflix from 23rd January

Alicia Florrick is back on More4 later this month (28th January to be precise). Series six is set to appear on Netflix just in time for you to catch up. And it's a good job too, because this was a dramatic run of episodes which sees Alicia preparing to run for State's Attorney...

The Good Wife series 6 is available on Netflix from 24th January

Josh Brolin, Jake Gyllenhaal and Kiera Knightly star in this retelling of the real-life 1996 Everest disaster. The movie follows two expeditions who set out to climb to the summit of the world's highest mountain. Both parties of mountaineers get caught in one of the fiercest snowstorms ever recorded, and face a desperate struggle to survive against the elements.

Everest is available on the TalkTalk TV Store and iTunes now

War is coming in the third instalment of this bloody, salty pirate drama. All the New World lives in fear of Captain Flint (Toby Stephens), but when his campaign of terror crosses over into madness, and new threats emerge to challenge his supremacy, it falls to John Silver (Luke Arnold) to locate the man within the monster...

Black Sails series 3 is available on Amazon Prime from 24th January