Mad Dogs, Chelsea Does and Shadowhunters - all new on demand this week
Our round-up of the best new TV and film on Netflix, Amazon and beyond also includes The Good Wife, Everest and Black Sails
The world of on demand can be a bewildering place. But don't stress, we're here to help. Here's the cream of this week's crop: the best of catch up and the brand new TV shows and films available on Netflix, blinkbox, iTunes, Amazon Prime Instant Video and beyond. Happy bingeing!
Shadowhunters
YA novel series The Mortal Instrument has been given another shot at success, after the 2013 film, starring Lily Collins and Jamie Campbell Bower, failed to secure a sequel following disappointing box-office sales. ABC have rebooted the series, which follows Clary Fray, a teen who discovers she's a Shadowhunter, a human with angelic qualities. 13 new episodes, starring Katherine McNamara as Clary, will drop on Netflix the day after they air in America.
New episodes of Shadowhunters drop on Netflix every Wednesday
Mad Dogs
Amazon Prime's latest original series is a remake of British thriller comedy Mad Dogs. The series, starring John Simm, Marc Warren, Max Beesley, and Philip Glenister, ended with a two part special in 2013. But Amazon has given the tale a new lease of life - and a cast of brand new faces. Billy Zane, Steve Zahn, Michael Imperioli, Romany Malco and Ben Chaplin (so, he's not a completely brand new face...) star in the series about a group of old friends who gather to celebrate one of the gang's early retirement Zane at his villa in Belize. As you can imagine, the reunion goes far from smoothly...
Mad Dogs is available exclusively on Amazon Prime from 22nd January
Chelsea Does...
Comedian Chelsea Handler embarks on a provocative, no holds barred look at marriage, racism, Silicon Valley and drugs. The four-part Netflix documentary asks all the questions we "are too afraid to ask... all with her wry and unique sense of humour." Prepare to be entertained and hopefully informed.
Chelsea Does... is available exclusively on Netflix from 23rd January
The Good Wife
Alicia Florrick is back on More4 later this month (28th January to be precise). Series six is set to appear on Netflix just in time for you to catch up. And it's a good job too, because this was a dramatic run of episodes which sees Alicia preparing to run for State's Attorney...
The Good Wife series 6 is available on Netflix from 24th January
Everest
Josh Brolin, Jake Gyllenhaal and Kiera Knightly star in this retelling of the real-life 1996 Everest disaster. The movie follows two expeditions who set out to climb to the summit of the world's highest mountain. Both parties of mountaineers get caught in one of the fiercest snowstorms ever recorded, and face a desperate struggle to survive against the elements.
Everest is available on the TalkTalk TV Store and iTunes now
Black Sails
War is coming in the third instalment of this bloody, salty pirate drama. All the New World lives in fear of Captain Flint (Toby Stephens), but when his campaign of terror crosses over into madness, and new threats emerge to challenge his supremacy, it falls to John Silver (Luke Arnold) to locate the man within the monster...
Black Sails series 3 is available on Amazon Prime from 24th January