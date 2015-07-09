Cross, who has also written for Doctor Who, called the titular duo a ‘proto Mulder and Scully’, and claimed "there's a broadcaster in the UK that's very, very keen to do it."

The original Sapphire & Steel ran on ITV from 1979 to 1982, and has developed a cult following since then (no doubt in part due to having one of the eeriest intro sequences ever – see below).

Cross also revealed he is teaming up with Black Swan director Darren Aronofsky on River View, a paranormal series on HBO about a family who move into a haunted New York apartment.

More like this

Hopefully Sapphire and Steel are around to sort it out.

Advertisement

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_gjHmEUiaxo