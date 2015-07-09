Luther creator set to remake Sapphire & Steel
Neil Cross is writing a follow-up to the cult sci-fi series that starred Joanna Lumley and David McCallum
Fans of the original Sapphire & Steel know that time has a way of repeating itself. Starring Joanna Lumley and David McCallum as time travelling agents, the 1970s sci-fi specialised in looping, dense plots that – handily – didn’t cost very much money. And now it’s looking like it's coming back, courtesy of Luther creator Neil Cross.
“I’m planning to – it looks like I’m going to – relaunch Sapphire & Steel,” Cross told the Nerdist Writers’ panel podcast, explaining it’s “a late ‘70s science fiction horror show that was incredibly low budget, where the enemy is time itself. There’s ghost stories and monster stories and time is the villain.”
Cross, who has also written for Doctor Who, called the titular duo a ‘proto Mulder and Scully’, and claimed "there's a broadcaster in the UK that's very, very keen to do it."
The original Sapphire & Steel ran on ITV from 1979 to 1982, and has developed a cult following since then (no doubt in part due to having one of the eeriest intro sequences ever – see below).
Cross also revealed he is teaming up with Black Swan director Darren Aronofsky on River View, a paranormal series on HBO about a family who move into a haunted New York apartment.
Hopefully Sapphire and Steel are around to sort it out.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_gjHmEUiaxo