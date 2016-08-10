Luke Cage wants to be left the hell alone in new trailer for Netflix series
But things aren't working out that way for the Marvel superhero...
Luke Cage is fighting crime and righting wrongs in the latest trailer for the Marvel's Netflix series. But he's somewhat reluctant...
"I was put in some tank like an exotic fish. I came out with abilities. I just want to be left the hell alone," he growls.
But, while he might be bulletproof, "Harlem ain't" – and he can't help but find himself caught up in violence, organised crime, corruption and robbery.
Soon he's seeking justice, standing up for the vulnerable and fighting for what's right every single day...
Marvel's Luke Cage is the third show in the Defenders series to launch on Netflix. It follows the release of Marvel’s Daredevil and Marvel’s Jessica Jones and will be followed by Marvel’s Iron Fist and Marvel’s The Defenders.
More like this
Marvel's Luke Cage is available on Netflix UK from 30th September