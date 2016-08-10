But, while he might be bulletproof, "Harlem ain't" – and he can't help but find himself caught up in violence, organised crime, corruption and robbery.

Soon he's seeking justice, standing up for the vulnerable and fighting for what's right every single day...

Marvel's Luke Cage is the third show in the Defenders series to launch on Netflix. It follows the release of Marvel’s Daredevil and Marvel’s Jessica Jones and will be followed by Marvel’s Iron Fist and Marvel’s The Defenders.

Marvel's Luke Cage is available on Netflix UK from 30th September