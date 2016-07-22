A 20-second teaser trailer, which autoplays after the final episode of Daredevil's second season, sees Cage (Mike Colter) in a hailstorm of bullets.

As expected, they don't cause much damage. Expect to Luke's outfit. And he isn't best pleased.

"I'm about sick of always having to buy new clothes," he growls...

Marvel's Luke Cage will be available on Netflix from 30th September