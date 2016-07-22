Luke Cage is worried about getting bullet holes in his jacket in first Netflix teaser
He's just sick of always having to buy new clothes, okay?
Published: Friday, 22 July 2016 at 1:47 pm
We're already acquainted with Marvel superhero Luke Cage. He was the badass bar owner rolling around under the sheets with badass PI Jessica Jones. But now he's venturing off on his own.
The man with impenetrable skin has his own Netflix spin-off series. And we've been treated to our first glimpse.
A 20-second teaser trailer, which autoplays after the final episode of Daredevil's second season, sees Cage (Mike Colter) in a hailstorm of bullets.
As expected, they don't cause much damage. Expect to Luke's outfit. And he isn't best pleased.
"I'm about sick of always having to buy new clothes," he growls...
Marvel's Luke Cage will be available on Netflix from 30th September
