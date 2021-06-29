Exclusive – Loki star responds to Enchantress rumours: “Who knows?”

Is the new female Loki in Loki actually, you know… Loki?

It’s a question still on many fans’ lips following the reveal of Sophia Di Martino’s new addition to the Disney Plus series, whose chosen alias – which was leaked online a few days before being properly revealed in episode three – apparently linked her closely with another Marvel character with Loki ties.

Specifically, her chosen name is Sylvie – and when fans first discovered the listing in foreign dub credits, some were quick to draw a connection between her and Sylvie Lushton, an ordinary human bewitched by Loki in the comics to become the villain Enchantress.

In Loki, it appears that Sylvie is just an alias taken by this Loki variant after years on the run – but in episode three she does also call her spells “enchantments”, suggesting there could still be a connection to the other magical baddie. So what gives? Is Sylvie Loki, Enchantress, or something between the two?

We put the question to Di Martino herself, and she had rather an intriguing answer.

“She’s been inspired by the comics, and our story is inspired by the comics,” Di Martino exclusively told RadioTimes.com.

“But Loki is a new story, and it’s a new backstory for Sylvie. So it’s an entirely new story. But she is enchanting people, and therefore an enchantress. So… yeah. Who knows?”

While her response was pretty cryptic, it seems like she’s suggesting that this “Sylvie” is something new, with the backstory seen in the show (she’s an alternate timeline Loki) dovetailing with the Enchantress character from the comics. In other words, she’s the MCU version of Enchantress – and instead of being a human bewitched by Loki, she’s a version of Loki herself. Make sense?

Well, even if it doesn’t, all may become more clear in upcoming episodes, which will apparently reveal more of Sylvie’s backstory.

“You are probably going to learn more about Sylvie’s backstory,” Di Martino told us.

“I’m excited to see what people think about that, and to see why she’s so angry with the TVA.”

And who knows? Maybe there is more to this Loki/Enchantress doubling than we realise, and Sylvie is pulling a fast one on all of us. If any show could pull off a trick like that, it’s be this one…

