He also revealed on Twitter that he makes a cameo in the film as an X-Wing pilot, and looks rather dashing in the role if you ask us.

This isn't the first time Miranda has contributed to a soundtrack in a galaxy far, far away – he co-wrote "Jabba Flow" with director J.J. Abrams.

The song is an homage to the original cantina song and can be heard in Maz Kanata's castle in 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Miranda also provided the vocals for it alongside Abrams, despite the lyrics being in fictional language Huttese.

It's been a busy month for the American actor, who has also starred as aeronaut Lee Scoresby in the BBC adaptation of His Dark Materials.

Miranda has previously written music and songs for films such as Moana, Mary Poppins Returns and Disney's upcoming The Little Mermaid remake.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is in cinemas now, and has been met with mixed reviews. It features Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega and Oscar Isaac, and is the last instalment in the episodic Skywalker saga.